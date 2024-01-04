Local musician Denya LeVine had an inspiration to bring together her favorite folk, ethnic and traditional music with women musicians of Cape Cod. The result: a music collaboration featuring 14 Cape Cod women playing 16 distinct instruments plus vocals and foot percussion. On The Point, we talk with Denya LeVine, Julie Charland and Lisa Brown about the music collaboration Denya and the Cape All Star Fem 14, and the Cape connection to Wana’s House in Haiti, which benefits from the project. Plus we hear some great music! Mindy Todd hosts.

