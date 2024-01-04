© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Women musicians of Cape Cod

By Mindy Todd
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST

Local musician Denya LeVine had an inspiration to bring together her favorite folk, ethnic and traditional music with women musicians of Cape Cod. The result: a music collaboration featuring 14 Cape Cod women playing 16 distinct instruments plus vocals and foot percussion. On The Point, we talk with Denya LeVine, Julie Charland and Lisa Brown about the music collaboration Denya and the Cape All Star Fem 14, and the Cape connection to Wana’s House in Haiti, which benefits from the project. Plus we hear some great music! Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd