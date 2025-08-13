Making Waves is a storytelling slam that celebrates science and community. Recorded in Woods Hole in June it features stories of our friends and neighbors who are also scientists. We bring you hour one of the story slam produced by Transom and Atlantic Public Media.

Transom is hosting another live event August 22nd

Join the Transom Story Lab for an evening of laughter, intrigue and great whites.

For most Americans, there’s one story that defines sharks: Jaws. Even if you know sharks aren’t reallyyyy that dangerous – that they kill fewer people than rip currents, lightning strikes, even selfies – when a shark sighting pops up on your news feed, which happens more and more often these days, you might still feel a prickle of fear, a cultural afterimage lurking just beneath the surface of your mind.

Editor of RadioLab, Pat Walters, invites us to see sharks in new ways. Earlier this summer, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Pat co-created a “week of sharks” on the hit public radio show, taking listeners all over the world to encounter sharks (and humans) that upend our expectations. In this talk, he’ll play excerpts from the series, tell behind-the-scenes stories, discuss cutting-edge science and show photos and video that encourage us to reconsider this remarkable animal.