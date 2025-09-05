Looking at the Top Regional News of the Week

CAi's Jennette Barnes hosts a panel of journalists talking about the week's top local and regional news. Among the stories: Trump Administration actions threaten area wind farm construction; Sagamore Bridge construction plans get update; preparing for wildfires on Cape Cod; an addition planned for Martha's Vineyard Regional High School; Harwich has openings for multiple high-level town jobs; a huge donation for a Nantucket food bank; and citizen science for coastal erosion. A look at these stories and more.

Guests include CAI's Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannon; Anastasia Lennon and Brooke Kashwaha from the New Bedford Light; Paul Benson from the Provincetown Independent; Hayley Duffey from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Josh Balling at the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror.