Regional News Roundup

It's the news roundup where we discuss some of the stories making regional headlines.

Among the stories we will be talking about: state legislators weigh in on poor cell service on the Cape and Islands; fear is on the rise as ICE announces Massachusetts raids; food programs see a huge increase in need; and efforts to clean up ghost gear in Cape and Islands waters.These stories and more.

Our guests include CAI’s Amy Kolb Noyes, Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist and Katie Lannon; Sam Houghton from the Martha’s Vineyard Times; Josh Balling from the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Ed Miller from the Provincetown Independent. Mindy Todd hosts.