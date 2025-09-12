© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Regional News Roundup

Published September 12, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Cape Cod Rail Trail.
Dan Tritle
/
Dan Tritle
Cape Cod Rail Trail.

It's the news roundup where we discuss some of the stories making regional headlines.

Among the stories we will be talking about: state legislators weigh in on poor cell service on the Cape and Islands; fear is on the rise as ICE announces Massachusetts raids; food programs see a huge increase in need; and efforts to clean up ghost gear in Cape and Islands waters.These stories and more.

Our guests include CAI’s Amy Kolb Noyes, Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist and Katie Lannon; Sam Houghton from the Martha’s Vineyard Times; Josh Balling from the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Ed Miller from the Provincetown Independent. Mindy Todd hosts.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected