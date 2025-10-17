Friday News Roundup

CAI's Mindy Todd looks as some of the top local and regional news stories of the week. Among the stories: VNA nurses vote to strike; "No Kings" protests planned across the region, food pantry on Nantucket gets new home; legal issues could complicate housing in Chatham; Coast Guard rescues a man who fell from a Steamship Authority ferry; and a Woods Hole scientist gets research funding from an unusual source. These stories and more.

We have reporting from CAI's Jennette Barnes, Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannan; Jason Gaziadei from Nantucket Current; Ethan Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle, Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and GBH's Estaban Bustillos.

