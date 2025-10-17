© 2025
In This Place
The Point

Friday News Roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
Dan Tritle

CAI's Mindy Todd looks as some of the top local and regional news stories of the week. Among the stories: VNA nurses vote to strike; "No Kings" protests planned across the region, food pantry on Nantucket gets new home; legal issues could complicate housing in Chatham; Coast Guard rescues a man who fell from a Steamship Authority ferry; and a Woods Hole scientist gets research funding from an unusual source. These stories and more.

We have reporting from CAI's Jennette Barnes, Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannan; Jason Gaziadei from Nantucket Current; Ethan Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle, Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and GBH's Estaban Bustillos.

The Point Local News Roundup
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
