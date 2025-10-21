The Cultural Center of Cape Cod presents "Unfinished Woman", an exhibit and associated events that explore the stories of women in transition.

On The Point to talk about the show are guests:

Molly Demeulenaere, Executive Director at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

Joan Anderson, author of A Year By The Sea, her memoir that inspired the theme of the exhibit.

And we hear from several artists about their work.

https://www.cultural-center.org/unfinishedwoman

Segment Two (if Mindy is able to record, otherwise this might be live or it might not even happen and we make segment on into two segments.)

WE CAN is a non profit designed to help women through transition and onto a path of Stability and self sufficiency. We talk with Executive Director Lisa Guyon about the different programs offered and opportunities for women to volunteer to help other women.

https://www.wecancenter.org/services

Segment three- Recorded JAWS FILM 14:42

A conversation with filmmaker John Campopiano about his documentary "The Farmer & the Shark" that explores Craig Kingsbury's influence on Jaws, his role in the film, and his impact on the character Quint.

It will be screened Saturday Oct 25th at the MV Museum

https://mvmuseum.org/event/the-farmer-and-the-shark-3/