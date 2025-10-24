© 2025
In This Place
The Point

Regional News Roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
A conceptual rendering of one of the new Cape Cod bridges shows twin spans, one for each direction of traffic. Final design of the bridges will be done after the state hires a design-build team.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation
A look at the top local and regional news stories of the week. Among the stories making headlines: the Trump Administration appears to have paused some of the promised federal funding for the Cape Cod bridge replacement project; Chilmark schools switching to bottled water amid PFAS concerns; and a North Falmouth company's ocean glider is attempting to circumnavigate the globe. These stories and more.

CAI's Mindy Todd hosts. Contributing reporters include CAI's Jennette Barnes, John Basile, Gilda Geist, Amy Kolb Noyes, and Katie Lannon; Sam Houghton from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Josh Balling at the Nantucket Inquirer; Ryan Bray from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Jack Styler from the Provincetown Independent.

The Point Local News Roundup
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
