Regional News Roundup

A look at the top local and regional news stories of the week. Among the stories making headlines: the Trump Administration appears to have paused some of the promised federal funding for the Cape Cod bridge replacement project; Chilmark schools switching to bottled water amid PFAS concerns; and a North Falmouth company's ocean glider is attempting to circumnavigate the globe. These stories and more.

CAI's Mindy Todd hosts. Contributing reporters include CAI's Jennette Barnes, John Basile, Gilda Geist, Amy Kolb Noyes, and Katie Lannon; Sam Houghton from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Josh Balling at the Nantucket Inquirer; Ryan Bray from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Jack Styler from the Provincetown Independent.