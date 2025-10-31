© 2025
In This Place
The Point

Local News Roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Dan Tritle

CAI's Mindy Todd and area journalists talk about some of the top news stories of the week.

Among the stories making headlines: buying a deed-restricted affordable house on the Cape; local river herring stock appears to be stable; new names for North Atlantic Right Whales; food pantries preparing for more people needing help; cell phones in classrooms; the latest on plans to remove navigational buoys; and Outer Cape Health Services no longer providing gender-affirming care to people under 19 years old.

We talk to CAI's Jennette Barnes, Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, John Basile; and Katie Lannon; Ethen Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Jason Graziadei from the Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and Hannah Loss with Connecting the Commonwealth.

The Point Local News Roundup
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
