Local News Roundup

CAI's Mindy Todd and area journalists talk about some of the top news stories of the week.

Among the stories making headlines: buying a deed-restricted affordable house on the Cape; local river herring stock appears to be stable; new names for North Atlantic Right Whales; food pantries preparing for more people needing help; cell phones in classrooms; the latest on plans to remove navigational buoys; and Outer Cape Health Services no longer providing gender-affirming care to people under 19 years old.

We talk to CAI's Jennette Barnes, Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, John Basile; and Katie Lannon; Ethen Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Jason Graziadei from the Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and Hannah Loss with Connecting the Commonwealth.