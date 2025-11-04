© 2025
The Point

The impact of funding changes on homelessness programming

By Mindy Todd
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
J. Junker

The Trump administration is making policy changes on many issues, including homelessness. While many advocates call for housing first, followed by services, there are indications federal programs are moving toward a services first approach. We talk best practices to end homelessness.
Joining us-
Philip Mangano, President and CEO of the American Round Table to Abolish Homelessness.
Here is a link to Mangano's recent OpEd in the New York Times
Laura Russo, Director of Shelter Services, Catholic Charities
Terri Barron, Program Officer Homeless Prevention Council
Tim Regan, Assistant Director of Individual Homeless Services at Housing Assistance Corporation

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
