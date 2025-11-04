The impact of funding changes on homelessness programming

The Trump administration is making policy changes on many issues, including homelessness. While many advocates call for housing first, followed by services, there are indications federal programs are moving toward a services first approach. We talk best practices to end homelessness.

Joining us-

Philip Mangano, President and CEO of the American Round Table to Abolish Homelessness.

Here is a link to Mangano's recent OpEd in the New York Times

Laura Russo, Director of Shelter Services, Catholic Charities

Terri Barron, Program Officer Homeless Prevention Council

Tim Regan, Assistant Director of Individual Homeless Services at Housing Assistance Corporation