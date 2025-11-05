© 2025
The Point

Neuropathy

By Mindy Todd
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:12 PM EST
capewellness.org

It’s estimated that 20 million Americans are impacted by neuropathy, a condition that involves damage to the nervous system. This can cause debilitating pain, numbness and issues with balance and coordination. On The Point, we discuss causes, prevention and treatment of neuropathy.
With us:
Dr. Peter Hopewood General Surgeon with a special interest in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.
Dr. Michael Lahey, board certified in neurology, psychiatry and internal medicine.
Carol Summerall, cancer patient with neuropathy
Carol Bosco Baumann , CEO of Cape Wellness Collaborative which offers free supports for cancer patients

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
