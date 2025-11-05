It’s estimated that 20 million Americans are impacted by neuropathy, a condition that involves damage to the nervous system. This can cause debilitating pain, numbness and issues with balance and coordination. On The Point, we discuss causes, prevention and treatment of neuropathy.

With us:

Dr. Peter Hopewood General Surgeon with a special interest in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

Dr. Michael Lahey, board certified in neurology, psychiatry and internal medicine.

Carol Summerall, cancer patient with neuropathy

Carol Bosco Baumann , CEO of Cape Wellness Collaborative which offers free supports for cancer patients