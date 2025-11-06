© 2025
The Point

Embracing Uncertainty

By Mindy Todd
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:08 PM EST

Doubt, uncertainty and the unknown are part of human experience. Science, politics and even how we see ourselves includes elements of doubt and second guessing.
For everyone who worries if they're good enough to pursue ambitious goals and swing for the fences, our guests on this hour of The Point offer assurance that while we cannot banish doubt, we can make peace with it--and progress too.
Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure
Amy Bernstein, author of Wrangling the Doubt Monster

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd