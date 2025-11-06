Embracing Uncertainty

Doubt, uncertainty and the unknown are part of human experience. Science, politics and even how we see ourselves includes elements of doubt and second guessing.

For everyone who worries if they're good enough to pursue ambitious goals and swing for the fences, our guests on this hour of The Point offer assurance that while we cannot banish doubt, we can make peace with it--and progress too.

Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure

Amy Bernstein, author of Wrangling the Doubt Monster