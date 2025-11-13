The Revolution on Cape Cod and the Islands: Issues, Events, and People

In advance of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands was coordinated by the Cape and Islands Historians Committee. Multiple historians contributed to the book which provides insights, narratives and details about the time before, during and after the American Revolution.

We talk with publisher/historian Nancy Shoemaker, Martha’s Vineyard historian Tom Dresser, and Cape historian Ronald Peterson, all contributors to the book.

Copies of the book are for sale at Umbrella Books in Chatham. They can also be ordered directly by emailing davidmartindr@aol.com.