Local News Roundup

Published November 14, 2025 at 4:52 PM EST
Dan Tritle

CAI's Mindy Todd hosts area journalists talking about some of the stories making regional headlines this week. In the news: Chatham tries a new model for affordable housing; the state unveils regional coast plans; an artist uses quilting to map New Bedford's history of urban renewal; and seasonal turtle strandings are underway. These stories and more.

Among the journalists: CAI's Jennette Barnes, Amy Kolb Noyes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannan; Jason Graziadei from Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and Gwyn Stiles from the Vineyard Gazette.

