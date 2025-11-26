November's book show: Doors and Windows

As the light and the weather change, we find ourselves spending more time inside, watching for packages from our doors and the weather through our windows. What better time to talk about books that involve doors and windows? We’ll touch on picture books, architecture, fantasy, music, woodworking, and Alfred Hitchcock before the hour is up, opening doors and windows for our listeners who love to read.

Our guests are Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate.

Jayne Iafrate’s list:

Night Divides the Day: The Doors Anthology by The Doors

Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop's Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery by Nick Offerman

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden

Coraline by Neil Gaiman

The Doors of Perception by Aldous Huxley

Sunday written and illustrated by Marcelo Tolentino

Collecting Houses: 17th Century Houses – 20th Century Adventures by Anne Baker

Dado Castello Branco: Brazilian Timeless Architecture & Interiors, Edited by Ricardo Van Steen

Jill's List:

Door by JiHyeon Lee

Window by Julia Denis

Window by Marion Arbona

The Meaning of Home by Edwin Heathcote

Adaptations: From Short Story to Big Screen by Stephanie Harrison

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix Harrow

Door by Mary Kane

Staying Alive: real poems for unreal times by Neil Astley

Windows on the World by Matteo Pericoli

The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars

Mindy recommends:

Cottage For Sale, Must be Moved by Kate Whouley

