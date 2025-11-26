November's book show: Doors and Windows
As the light and the weather change, we find ourselves spending more time inside, watching for packages from our doors and the weather through our windows. What better time to talk about books that involve doors and windows? We’ll touch on picture books, architecture, fantasy, music, woodworking, and Alfred Hitchcock before the hour is up, opening doors and windows for our listeners who love to read.
Our guests are Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate.
Jayne Iafrate’s list:
Night Divides the Day: The Doors Anthology by The Doors
Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop's Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery by Nick Offerman
The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
Coraline by Neil Gaiman
The Doors of Perception by Aldous Huxley
Sunday written and illustrated by Marcelo Tolentino
Collecting Houses: 17th Century Houses – 20th Century Adventures by Anne Baker
Dado Castello Branco: Brazilian Timeless Architecture & Interiors, Edited by Ricardo Van Steen
Jill's List:
Door by JiHyeon Lee
Window by Julia Denis
Window by Marion Arbona
The Meaning of Home by Edwin Heathcote
Adaptations: From Short Story to Big Screen by Stephanie Harrison
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix Harrow
Door by Mary Kane
Staying Alive: real poems for unreal times by Neil Astley
Windows on the World by Matteo Pericoli
The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars
Mindy recommends:
Cottage For Sale, Must be Moved by Kate Whouley