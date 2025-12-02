What's next in affordable health care?

Last month, the longest federal government shutdown in history came to an end. But it happened without House Republicans agreeing to a vote on extending the federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. While the Senate could vote on a subsidy extension this month, it’s not clear there is bipartisan support for the subsidy extension. And even if the Senate does vote to continue the subsidy, there’s no guarantee the House would pass the bill.

That leaves many consumers and state health care exchanges without a clear path forward.

Consumers must commit to a plan in mid to late December for January Coverage, potentially without knowing the cost and without an opportunity to select a plan they can afford.

State Health Care exchanges, where consumers go to select plans, will have to update their systems and reach out to affected customers in a short window of time.

We talk about the loss of federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and how it might impact local residents. Joining us:

Jason Lefferts, Senior Director of External Affairs at the Massachusetts Health Connector

Sarah Kuh, Interim Director, Dukes County Health and Human Services

Karen Gardner, CEO of Community Health Center