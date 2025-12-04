Preparing a delicious holiday feast

Today we talk about the role of food in our holiday celebrations—the traditional dishes that make the holiday special and the new recipes or foods we incorporate. We also talk about holiday food triumphs and disasters, and our approach to healthful foods during the holiday. And we ask: should we try to present healthful options or do we succumb to decadence and get back on track come January?

We welcome back to the show:

Gail Blakely, passionate home cook. Culinary Director at Highfield Hall in Falmouth and longtime food columnist at The Enterprise Newspaper.

Jenny Rawn, a registered dietitian with a masters in nutrition and public health and author of Coastal Kitchen.

PJ Hamel, a baker who’s developed and written recipes, blogs, and cookbooks for the King Arthur Baking company for over three decades.