© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Preparing a delicious holiday feast

By Mindy Todd
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:46 PM EST
Jenny Shea Rawn, registered dietitian and author, suggests preparing a "Seacuterie" board, a fresh take on the usual charcuterie.
Jenny Shea Rawn
Jenny Shea Rawn, registered dietitian and author, suggests preparing a "Seacuterie" board, a fresh take on the usual charcuterie.

Today we talk about the role of food in our holiday celebrations—the traditional dishes that make the holiday special and the new recipes or foods we incorporate. We also talk about holiday food triumphs and disasters, and our approach to healthful foods during the holiday. And we ask: should we try to present healthful options or do we succumb to decadence and get back on track come January?

We welcome back to the show:

Gail Blakely, passionate home cook. Culinary Director at Highfield Hall in Falmouth and longtime food columnist at The Enterprise Newspaper.

Jenny Rawn, a registered dietitian with a masters in nutrition and public health and author of Coastal Kitchen.  

PJ Hamel, a baker who’s developed and written recipes, blogs, and cookbooks for the King Arthur Baking company for over three decades.

Tags
The Point the point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd