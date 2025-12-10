© 2025
In This Place
The Point

Social engagement for healthy aging

By Mindy Todd
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST
Research shows that one of the best ways to promote healthy aging is to stay engaged socially. According to Dr. Amit Shah a geriatrician and internist at the Mayo clinic, regular social contact can reap enormous health benefits.

But it can be more difficult to stay engaged socially as we age. Perhaps we’re not as comfortable driving at night or our circle of friends shrinks. At the same time, most of us would like to remain independent in our own homes as long as possible.

Today we talk about Village-to-Village and Neighbor-to-Neighbor programs that promote social engagement, volunteerism and community while also helping people live independently at home while they age.

Joining us:

Candice Geers from Neighborhood Falmouth

Aaron Lowe from Bay to Sound Neighbors

Bob Nolan from Nauset Neighbors

Meg Loughran from Barnstable Neighbor 2 Neighbor

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
