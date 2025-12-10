Social engagement for healthy aging

Research shows that one of the best ways to promote healthy aging is to stay engaged socially. According to Dr. Amit Shah a geriatrician and internist at the Mayo clinic, regular social contact can reap enormous health benefits.

But it can be more difficult to stay engaged socially as we age. Perhaps we’re not as comfortable driving at night or our circle of friends shrinks. At the same time, most of us would like to remain independent in our own homes as long as possible.

Today we talk about Village-to-Village and Neighbor-to-Neighbor programs that promote social engagement, volunteerism and community while also helping people live independently at home while they age.

Joining us:

Candice Geers from Neighborhood Falmouth

Aaron Lowe from Bay to Sound Neighbors

Bob Nolan from Nauset Neighbors

Meg Loughran from Barnstable Neighbor 2 Neighbor