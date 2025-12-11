© 2025
The Point

Staying safe on an electric bike

By Mindy Todd
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:25 PM EST
Jim Henderson
E-bikes are used for local transportation, food deliveries, and for fun.

Over the past couple of years we’ve seen an increase in electric bikes, scooters and e-motors on Cape and Islands roadways and bike paths.

These electric vehicles can be a great alternative to cars, helping to reduce traffic, air pollution and carbon emissions. But when they’re not ridden in a safe manner they do poise a risk.

Joining us to talk about safe operation of electric 2 wheeled vehicles:

Jody Kasper, Nantucket Police Chief

Galen Mook, Executive Director Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition

Aram Goshgarian, Lieutenant with the Harwich Police Department

Katherine Jansen, chair of Falmouth’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
