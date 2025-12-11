Staying safe on an electric bike
Over the past couple of years we’ve seen an increase in electric bikes, scooters and e-motors on Cape and Islands roadways and bike paths.
These electric vehicles can be a great alternative to cars, helping to reduce traffic, air pollution and carbon emissions. But when they’re not ridden in a safe manner they do poise a risk.
Joining us to talk about safe operation of electric 2 wheeled vehicles:
Jody Kasper, Nantucket Police Chief
Galen Mook, Executive Director Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition
Aram Goshgarian, Lieutenant with the Harwich Police Department
Katherine Jansen, chair of Falmouth’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee