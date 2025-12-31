© 2026
The Point

Books about snow

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST
Snow in Finland
B. Partan
Snow in Finland

Winter has already dropped snow on Cape Cod, so what better time to talk about books that feature snow? We visit with Wilson Bentley’s pioneering 19th century photo microscopy of snow crystals, the artists who write about snow in their diaries, the history of skiing in Massachusetts, and of course, winter-based novels and mysteries as well.

Joining us: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Autumn Hassett, executive director at the Cotuit Library. Amy Vince hosts.

Autum’s book list:

  • Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
  • Sugar on Snow by Nancy Parsons Rossiter
  • 65 New Christmas Balls to Knit by Arne Nerjordet & Carlos Zachrison
  • Beartown by Fredrik Backman
  • Snow: Cultural History by Giles Whittell
  • The Mitten by Jan Brett
  • Snow Crystals by Wilson A. Bentley & William J. Humphreys
  • The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
  • The Snowy Cabin Cookbook by Jen Stevenson and Marnie Hanel

Jill's book list:

  • A Child’s Christmas In Wales by Dylan Thomas
  • First Snow” by J. B. Priestley in Apes and Angels
  • “First Snow” by Mary Oliver in New and Selected Poems, Volume One
  • The Complete Peanuts: 1950-1952 by Charles M. Schulz
  • The Snowflake Man by Duncan C. Blanchard
  • The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats
  • Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton
  • The Snow Theater by Ryoji Arai 
  • Journal of a Solitude by May Sarton
  • The Letters and Journals by Paula Modersohn-Becker
  • Skiing In Massachusetts by Cal Conic & E. John B. Allen
  • Impressionists in Winter by Phillips Collection in collaboration with Philip Wilson Publishers

 Listener suggestions:

  • Miss Smilla's Feeling for Snow by Peter Høeg
  • Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner, illus. by Christopher Silas Snow
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
