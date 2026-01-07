MCAS is no longer needed to graduate. Now what?

In November of 2024 Massachusetts voters passed a ballot initiative to eliminate the requirement that students pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System Exam, or MCAS, as a graduation requirement. Students in the class of 2025 were the first effected by the ballot initiative.

On today’s program we discuss where we go from here. What are the state requirements for graduation? Where do local districts have latitude to craft their own graduation requirements? And in the absence of a statewide exam, can we be confident all graduates are meeting a baseline of knowledge and skill?

Joining us is the Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Pedro Martinez. Also with us is Falmouth Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Sonia Tellier.

Link to Graduation Frameworks recently proposed by Governor Healy:

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/statewide-high-school-graduation-framework

