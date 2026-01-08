Heart disease in women

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. In fact, heart disease kills more women than all types of cancer combined. More than 60 million women in the U.S. are living with some form of heart disease. Understanding the risk factors and warning signs are key to catching it early. On The Point, we talk about heart disease, risk factors, and prevention with cardiologist Dr. Elissa Thompson and one of her patients Ann Sarno.

Link to A Woman's Guide to Preventing Heart Disease from Johns Hopkins Medicine

This episode first aired February 13, 2025.