In This Place
The Point

When big corporations buy local businesses

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published January 29, 2026 at 11:18 AM EST
The Christmas Tree Shop in Sagamore. The company was headquartered in in Middleborough, Massachusetts and had 72 stores in 20 U.S. states at its peak. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after it was bought by Bed, Bath & Beyond. It closed all its stores by August 12, 2023, officially ending its 53-year legacy.
T.S. Custadio
/
Wikicommons
The national trend of corporations buying up small businesses is happening right here on the Cape and Islands. From veterinary clinics to lumber yards, marinas to trash haulers, it’s likely a business you thought was locally owned is no longer. We talk about the impacts on employees, other small businesses, and the regional economy. Plus: what it takes to keep businesses locally owned.

Joining us:

Stacy Mitchell, Co-Executive Director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an organization with a mission to build thriving communities and support local, community-oriented businesses.

Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

Jen Villa, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Love Live Local

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
