When big corporations buy local businesses
The national trend of corporations buying up small businesses is happening right here on the Cape and Islands. From veterinary clinics to lumber yards, marinas to trash haulers, it’s likely a business you thought was locally owned is no longer. We talk about the impacts on employees, other small businesses, and the regional economy. Plus: what it takes to keep businesses locally owned.
Joining us:
Stacy Mitchell, Co-Executive Director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an organization with a mission to build thriving communities and support local, community-oriented businesses.
Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce
Jen Villa, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Love Live Local