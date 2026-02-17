© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Music as medicine

By Mindy Todd
Published February 17, 2026 at 9:24 AM EST
Book cover art

Oringinally aired October 22nd, 2025

Across cultures sound and rhythm have been used to ease suffering, promote healing, and calm the mind. In his new book, I HEARD THERE WAS A SECRET CHORD: Music as Medicine neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin explores the curative powers of music, showing us how and why it is one of the most potent therapies today. We talk with Levitin about numerous studies on music and the brain, and how music can contribute to the treatment of a host of ailments, from neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, to cognitive injury, depression, and pain.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
