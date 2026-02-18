© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

By Mindy Todd
Published February 18, 2026 at 8:22 AM EST
a man standing on a bridge looking outward.
ocdf.org / deconstructingstigma.org/stories

Originally aired July 19th 2023

On The Point, our panel of mental health providers discuss obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). We discuss what OCD is, and how it is treated. OCD usually begins in childhood or adolescence and can persist throughout life if it is not treated. The good news is that treatment can be very effective.
With us: Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, Denise Egan Stack, Founding staff member of the McLean Hospital OCD Institute, International OCD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
