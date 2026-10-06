© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Nature writing at its best

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
A girl walks on Race Point Beach, Provincetown, in early September 2026.
Elsa Partan
A girl walks on Race Point Beach, Provincetown, in early September 2026.

Being in natural spaces, be it the forest, beach, prairie, or mountains, can be a visceral experience. It’s why many people seek out nature and one of the reasons people chose to live or visit this region.

The likes of Annie Dillard, Wendel Berry, and Barry Lopez can evoke these feelings with their writing. Good nature writing can transport us and cultivate an appreciation for places, even those we’ve never visited.

David Gessner is the author of 14 books, the majority with a nature theme. He’s captured the drama of an osprey diving for fish, elevated an owl living in Manhattan to celebrity status, and transported us to some of the most beautiful places in our country being threatened by a warming planet. Gessner is hosting a writing workshop at Cape Cod Museum of Natural History.

Tags
The Point books
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince