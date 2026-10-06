Nature writing at its best

Being in natural spaces, be it the forest, beach, prairie, or mountains, can be a visceral experience. It’s why many people seek out nature and one of the reasons people chose to live or visit this region.

The likes of Annie Dillard, Wendel Berry, and Barry Lopez can evoke these feelings with their writing. Good nature writing can transport us and cultivate an appreciation for places, even those we’ve never visited.

David Gessner is the author of 14 books, the majority with a nature theme. He’s captured the drama of an osprey diving for fish, elevated an owl living in Manhattan to celebrity status, and transported us to some of the most beautiful places in our country being threatened by a warming planet. Gessner is hosting a writing workshop at Cape Cod Museum of Natural History.