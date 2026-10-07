Healing trauma through creative expression

Trauma can impact people in many ways—from an overactive threat response that makes people feel jittery, to unexplained fatigue or pain, to seeing things as dangerous that used to feel safe. All of this can make it harder to connect with others and perpetuate isolation.

A collaboration among artists, health care providers, and veterans’ groups is exploring how creativity can help people process trauma, reconnect with others, and heal. They’re also exploring what might be possible if Cape Cod's creative and healthcare communities work more closely together.

Joining us to talk more about the collaboration, Julie Wake, executive director of Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Naomi Czupryna, an Army combat veteran who found healing through the arts, Dr. Raja Sinjab, co-founder and clinical director of Real Eyes Truth in Hyannis.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will host a free Creative Conversation on Thursday, October 15, from 5:30–7:30 PM in Hyannis. All are welcome.

