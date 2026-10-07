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In This Place
The Point

Healing trauma through creative expression

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Sam Holmstock leads the Creative Exchange Meetup "Drumming Through Trauma" in Hyannis.
Arts Foundation of Cape Cod
Sam Holmstock leads the Creative Exchange Meetup "Drumming Through Trauma" in Hyannis.

Trauma can impact people in many ways—from an overactive threat response that makes people feel jittery, to unexplained fatigue or pain, to seeing things as dangerous that used to feel safe. All of this can make it harder to connect with others and perpetuate isolation.

A collaboration among artists, health care providers, and veterans’ groups is exploring how creativity can help people process trauma, reconnect with others, and heal. They’re also exploring what might be possible if Cape Cod's creative and healthcare communities work more closely together.

Joining us to talk more about the collaboration, Julie Wake, executive director of Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Naomi Czupryna, an Army combat veteran who found healing through the arts, Dr. Raja Sinjab, co-founder and clinical director of Real Eyes Truth in Hyannis.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will host a free Creative Conversation on Thursday, October 15, from 5:30–7:30 PM in Hyannis. All are welcome.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince