© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Renewable energy generated by the ocean

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT
The Bourne Tidal Test Site is a platform on three piles in approximately 7 meters of tidal waters in the Cape Cod Canal to test equipment that generates power from the tides. The project bridges the gap between small university test tanks and full-scale ocean deployments.
Courtesy Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative
The Bourne Tidal Test Site is a platform on three piles in approximately 7 meters of tidal waters in the Cape Cod Canal. The purpose is to test equipment that generates power from the natural movement of water. The project bridges the gap between small university test tanks and full-scale ocean deployments.

Most renewable energy comes from solar, wind, or geothermal sources. But there is another source—the ocean. The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative has constructed a site at the Cape Cod Canal. It’s a place where researchers test technology to harness energy from tidal currents. The Collaborative also has a wave energy test site off the Island of Cuttyhunk.

Today on The Point, we discuss the role of the collaborative in the future of marine renewable energy with John Miller, director of the Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative, and Stephen Barrett, Permitting Director at the Collaborative.

Tags
The Point renewable energy
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince