Renewable energy generated by the ocean

Most renewable energy comes from solar, wind, or geothermal sources. But there is another source—the ocean. The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative has constructed a site at the Cape Cod Canal. It’s a place where researchers test technology to harness energy from tidal currents. The Collaborative also has a wave energy test site off the Island of Cuttyhunk.

Today on The Point, we discuss the role of the collaborative in the future of marine renewable energy with John Miller, director of the Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative, and Stephen Barrett, Permitting Director at the Collaborative.