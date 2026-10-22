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The Point

How the California Gold Rush sped up the arrival of the Civil War

By Mindy Todd
Published October 22, 2026 at 9:39 AM EDT
Nathanial Philbrick’s new book is The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World.
Nathanial Philbrick’s new book is The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World.

Today on The Point, we talk with Nathanial Philbrick about his new book The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World.

In January 1848, a carpenter spotted flecks of gold in a shallow stream at Sutter’s Mill in California, triggering the greatest voluntary migration in U.S. history as hundreds of thousands of people raced west in pursuit of sudden wealth, reinvention, and power.

Philbrick will be speaking locally at the Cape Cod Book Festival at Cotuit Center for the Arts October 24 and at Spinner Publications in New Bedford November 18.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd