Cape Cod is home to people who have journeyed from around the world to build new lives here. Today on The Point, we talk with Julia Cumes and Lipe Borges about their project Invisible Threads, a portrait and narrative series offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of our immigrant neighbors. The project invites viewers to slow down, look closely, and truly listen.

For information on the Invisible Threads book:

https://www.juliacumes.com/store/p/invisible-threads-book

For information on the exhibit at the Cahoon Museum:

https://cahoonmuseum.org/invisible-threads-portraits-and-stories-of-our-global-neighbors/