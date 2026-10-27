© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Invisible threads

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
Wilsie (center), originally from Haiti, is photographed on Cape Cod with her mother and granddaughter, Janaila. Her family’s life in Haiti was shaped by hardship and instability, experiences Wilsie still carries with her. In creating the portrait, she wanted to hold that history alongside the hope she feels for the generation that follows. Wilsie and her mother sit together in the background while Janaila, in a shimmering lavender dress, twirls freely in the foreground—a spontaneous moment that came to embody the possibility Wilsie sees in her granddaughter.
Julia Cumes / Invisible Threads
/
Julia Cumes
Wilsie (center), originally from Haiti, is photographed on Cape Cod with her mother and granddaughter, Janaila. Her family’s life in Haiti was shaped by hardship and instability, experiences Wilsie still carries with her. In creating the portrait, she wanted to hold that history alongside the hope she feels for the generation that follows. Wilsie and her mother sit together in the background while Janaila, in a shimmering lavender dress, twirls freely in the foreground—a spontaneous moment that came to embody the possibility Wilsie sees in her granddaughter.

Cape Cod is home to people who have journeyed from around the world to build new lives here. Today on The Point, we talk with Julia Cumes and Lipe Borges about their project Invisible Threads, a portrait and narrative series offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of our immigrant neighbors. The project invites viewers to slow down, look closely, and truly listen.

For information on the Invisible Threads book:
https://www.juliacumes.com/store/p/invisible-threads-book

For information on the exhibit at the Cahoon Museum:
https://cahoonmuseum.org/invisible-threads-portraits-and-stories-of-our-global-neighbors/

Tags
The Point arts
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince