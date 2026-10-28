Spooky stories
Today on The Point, it’s our monthly book show and the theme is spooky stories.
It’s the season for stories of things that go bump in the night. Halloween is a few days away and what better time to talk about books that have a bit of a fright factor.
Autumn Hassett, executive director of the CLAMS library network, and journalist and editor Jayne Iafrate bring us their ghostly tales.
Jayne Iafrate’s selections:
Darkness Becomes Bright: On the Brief Life and Immortal Art of Edgar Allan Poe by Emily Ogden
That Which Feeds Us: A Hawaiian Gothic by Keala Kendall
Carrie by Stephen King
The Gashlycrumb Tinies by Edward Gorey
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Turn of the Screw by Henry James
Atlas of Spooky Places by Lonely Planet Kids
The Exorcist by Peter Benchley
Autumn Hassett’s selections:
Millie Fleur's Poison Garden by Christy Mandin
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
The Unknown by Riley Sager
The Writhing, Verdant End by Corey Farrenkopf, Tiffany Morris, and Eric Raglin
Exhumed by Aaron Mahnke
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
Welcome to Dead House by R.L. Stine
The Lottery and Other Stories by Shirley Jackson
Listener selection:
The White Hotel by DM Thomas
Mindy Todd’s scariest book:
Communion by Whitley Strieber