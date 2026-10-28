Today on The Point, it’s our monthly book show and the theme is spooky stories.

It’s the season for stories of things that go bump in the night. Halloween is a few days away and what better time to talk about books that have a bit of a fright factor.

Autumn Hassett, executive director of the CLAMS library network, and journalist and editor Jayne Iafrate bring us their ghostly tales.

Jayne Iafrate’s selections:

Darkness Becomes Bright: On the Brief Life and Immortal Art of Edgar Allan Poe by Emily Ogden

That Which Feeds Us: A Hawaiian Gothic by Keala Kendall

Carrie by Stephen King

The Gashlycrumb Tinies by Edward Gorey

North Woods by Daniel Mason

The Turn of the Screw by Henry James

Atlas of Spooky Places by Lonely Planet Kids

The Exorcist by Peter Benchley

Autumn Hassett’s selections:

Millie Fleur's Poison Garden by Christy Mandin

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

The Unknown by Riley Sager

The Writhing, Verdant End by Corey Farrenkopf, Tiffany Morris, and Eric Raglin

Exhumed by Aaron Mahnke

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Welcome to Dead House by R.L. Stine

The Lottery and Other Stories by Shirley Jackson

Listener selection:

The White Hotel by DM Thomas