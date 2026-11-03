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In This Place
The Point

Theater, art, and recovery

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:04 AM EST
Courtesy Second Act
Second Act is a theatre workshop and performance program at the Outermost Performing Arts Center for people in recovery from substance abuse.

Second Act is a theatre workshop and performance program at the Outermost Performing Arts Center for people in recovery from substance abuse.

We discuss the tools that drama and performance offer those in recovery with the facilitator of the program, recovery coach and artist Dana Demers. We also talk to Chris Ostrom, the producing artistic director at Outermost Performing Arts Center, and Paige O’Connor, professional playwright, actor, and facilitator at Second Act. 

Note that the Outermost Performing Arts Center was formerly known as the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre. The organization recently changed its name.

 Plus, we discuss The Art of Becoming: Currents, Catalysts, and Undercurrents of Strength. It’s an exhibit opening November 25th at the Provincetown Commons. The exhibit explores resilience in the aftermath of trauma and is curated by Dana Demers.

We speak with Dana Demers, Lesley Marchessault, executive director of the Provincetown Commons, Sara Moran, art therapist, and Liz Carney, one of the artists in the show.The Role of Theatre and Art in Recovery
Second Act is a theatre workshop and performance program at the Outermost Performing Arts Center for people in recovery from substance abuse.

We discuss the tools that drama and performance offer those in recovery with the facilitator of the program, recovery coach and artist Dana Demers. We also talk to Chris Ostrom, the producing artistic director at Outermost Performing Arts Center, and Paige O’Connor, professional playwright, actor, and facilitator at Second Act. 

Note that the Outermost Performing Arts Center was formerly known as the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre. The organization recently changed its name.

Plus, we discuss The Art of Becoming: Currents, Catalysts, and Undercurrents of Strength. It’s an exhibit opening November 25th at the Provincetown Commons. The exhibit explores resilience in the aftermath of trauma and is curated by Dana Demers.

We speak with Dana Demers, Lesley Marchessault, executive director of the Provincetown Commons, Sara Moran, art therapist, and Liz Carney, one of the artists in the show.

The Point
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince