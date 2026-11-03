Theater, art, and recovery

Second Act is a theatre workshop and performance program at the Outermost Performing Arts Center for people in recovery from substance abuse.

We discuss the tools that drama and performance offer those in recovery with the facilitator of the program, recovery coach and artist Dana Demers. We also talk to Chris Ostrom, the producing artistic director at Outermost Performing Arts Center, and Paige O’Connor, professional playwright, actor, and facilitator at Second Act.

Note that the Outermost Performing Arts Center was formerly known as the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre. The organization recently changed its name.

Plus, we discuss The Art of Becoming: Currents, Catalysts, and Undercurrents of Strength. It’s an exhibit opening November 25th at the Provincetown Commons. The exhibit explores resilience in the aftermath of trauma and is curated by Dana Demers.

We speak with Dana Demers, Lesley Marchessault, executive director of the Provincetown Commons, Sara Moran, art therapist, and Liz Carney, one of the artists in the show.The Role of Theatre and Art in Recovery

Second Act is a theatre workshop and performance program at the Outermost Performing Arts Center for people in recovery from substance abuse.

We discuss the tools that drama and performance offer those in recovery with the facilitator of the program, recovery coach and artist Dana Demers. We also talk to Chris Ostrom, the producing artistic director at Outermost Performing Arts Center, and Paige O’Connor, professional playwright, actor, and facilitator at Second Act.

Note that the Outermost Performing Arts Center was formerly known as the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre. The organization recently changed its name.

Plus, we discuss The Art of Becoming: Currents, Catalysts, and Undercurrents of Strength. It’s an exhibit opening November 25th at the Provincetown Commons. The exhibit explores resilience in the aftermath of trauma and is curated by Dana Demers.

We speak with Dana Demers, Lesley Marchessault, executive director of the Provincetown Commons, Sara Moran, art therapist, and Liz Carney, one of the artists in the show.