The Revolution on Cape Cod and the Islands: Issues, Events, and People

This episode first aired on November 13, 2025.

In advance of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Cape and Islands Historians Committee coordinated the creation of the book The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands. Several historians contributed to the book, which provides insights, narratives, and details about the time before, during, and after the American Revolution.

We talk with publisher and historian Nancy Shoemaker, Martha’s Vineyard historian Tom Dresser, and Cape historian Ronald Peterson, all contributors to the book.

Copies of the book are for sale at Umbrella Books in Chatham, Brewster Store, Titcomb’s Bookshop in Sandwich, and the Village Store in West Barnstable. They can also be ordered directly by emailing davidmartindr@aol.com.