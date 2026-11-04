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The Point

The Revolution on Cape Cod and the Islands: Issues, Events, and People

By Mindy Todd
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:55 AM EST
A new book about the Revolutionary War focuses on Cape Cod and the Islands.
Elsa Partan
A new book about the Revolutionary War focuses on Cape Cod and the Islands.

This episode first aired on November 13, 2025.

In advance of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Cape and Islands Historians Committee coordinated the creation of the book The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands. Several historians contributed to the book, which provides insights, narratives, and details about the time before, during, and after the American Revolution.

We talk with publisher and historian Nancy Shoemaker, Martha’s Vineyard historian Tom Dresser, and Cape historian Ronald Peterson, all contributors to the book.

Copies of the book are for sale at Umbrella Books in Chatham, Brewster Store, Titcomb’s Bookshop in Sandwich, and the Village Store in West Barnstable. They can also be ordered directly by emailing davidmartindr@aol.com.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd