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The Point

Local news roundup

By Mindy Todd
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:33 PM EST
Dan Gessen, age 26, was elected to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners on November 3, 2026. He is one of several young people who have run for local office in recent years.
E. Partan
Dan Gessen, a Democrat, was elected to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners on November 3, 2026.

Today on The Point, it's the weekly news roundup where we revisit regional stories making headlines this week.

Among the stories we will be talking about: Democrats won big in Tuesday's election, including locally; public access to Coast Guard Beach is threatened due to coastal erosion; what might a meteor that exploded over Cape Cod Bay in May tells us about our atmosphere; and a new WHOI Sea Grant project will help Cape Cod towns predict and respond to coastal flooding by installing small water level sensors along the shore.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd