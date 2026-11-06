Local news roundup

Today on The Point, it's the weekly news roundup where we revisit regional stories making headlines this week.

Among the stories we will be talking about: Democrats won big in Tuesday's election, including locally; public access to Coast Guard Beach is threatened due to coastal erosion; what might a meteor that exploded over Cape Cod Bay in May tells us about our atmosphere; and a new WHOI Sea Grant project will help Cape Cod towns predict and respond to coastal flooding by installing small water level sensors along the shore.