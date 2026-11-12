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The Point

Artificial Intelligence, now and in the future

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:44 AM EST
S M Al Mahmud
/
Wikicommons
Ben Pring is the author of Monster: Taming the Machines that Rule our Lives, Jobs and Future
Ben Pring is the author of Monster: Taming the Machines that Rule our Lives, Jobs and Future

In June of this year, the Pew Research Center found about half of U.S. adults now use AI chatbots, up from a third in 2024. An increasing number of adults have an AI device in their home, such as a smart speaker, smart doorbell, or smart thermostat. 

At the same time, Americans predict AI's impact on society, will be more negative than positive.

Today we talk about Artificial Intelligence. How are we using AI, perhaps without even realizing it? What is the potential for AI to do good for humankind and where do we see potential harms? And finally, what should we be doing to bring about the sensible use of AI?

Joining us to sort through these questions is Ben Pring. He’s the co-founder and leads Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work. He’s also the author of several books including Monster: Taming the Machines that Rule our Lives, Jobs and Future.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince