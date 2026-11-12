Artificial Intelligence, now and in the future

Ben Pring is the author of Monster: Taming the Machines that Rule our Lives, Jobs and Future

In June of this year, the Pew Research Center found about half of U.S. adults now use AI chatbots, up from a third in 2024. An increasing number of adults have an AI device in their home, such as a smart speaker, smart doorbell, or smart thermostat.

At the same time, Americans predict AI's impact on society, will be more negative than positive.

Today we talk about Artificial Intelligence. How are we using AI, perhaps without even realizing it? What is the potential for AI to do good for humankind and where do we see potential harms? And finally, what should we be doing to bring about the sensible use of AI?

Joining us to sort through these questions is Ben Pring. He’s the co-founder and leads Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work. He’s also the author of several books including Monster: Taming the Machines that Rule our Lives, Jobs and Future.