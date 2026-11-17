Affordability was a theme across the country in the midterm election. Many Americans are feeling the pressures of higher costs in housing, healthcare, utilities, and food. Coupled with changes in federal food assistance programs, the result has been an increase in the number of Americans with food insecurity.

In Massachusetts, statistics from the Greater Boston Food Bank found 40 percent of Bay State households experienced food insecurity last year.

Locally, 26 percent of households in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties experienced food insecurity. The good news? That 26 percent was down 8 percent from the previous year.

Today we talk about food insecurity in our region and the network of organizations and volunteers that work to make sure no one goes hungry.

Our guests:

Sue Martin, Executive Director, Cape Cod Community Food Pantry

Meg Browers, Executive Director, Nourish Nantucket

Merrick Carreiro, Food Equity Director, Island Grown Initiative

Kerin Delaney, Executive Director, Falmouth Service Center

Kate Wibby, Chief Executive Officer, Lower Cape Outreach Council