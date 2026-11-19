Moderated by Max Holmes, CEO and president of Woodwell Climate Research Center, this Climate Conversation brings together Dr. Shuchi Talati, founder and executive director of The Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geoengineering, and Peter Frumhoff, senior science policy advisor at Woodwell. The discussion explores solar geoengineering and some of the research considerations, ethical questions, and climate justice issues that should be considered as the technology develops.