Breaking up with fast fashion
The consequences of fast fashion are well known: worker exploitation, environmental damage, and poor-quality items. And yet many of us keep buying it — either unknowingly, in willful ignorance, or because it feels like there is no other option. On this Black Friday we bring you a special broadcast from the Public Radio program Embodied. We’ll hear from fashion industry insider Amanda Lee on why fast fashion has such a particular hold on us and what we can do about it.