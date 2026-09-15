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Home
Programs
The Point
News Roundup
The Garden Lady
In Common
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Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Podcasts
...more programs
The Point
News Roundup
The Garden Lady
In Common
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Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Podcasts
...more programs
Features
A Cape Cod Notebook
Local Food Report
Sittin' In
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Weekly Bird Report
Podcasts
A Cape Cod Notebook
Local Food Report
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The Fishing News
Weekly Bird Report
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Flock cameras
Local News
Local Flock opposition intensifies, but will the cameras come down?
Sam Houghton
Local government bodies around Massachusetts have recently initiated new policies, ended contracts with surveillance camera companies, and suspended the use of license-plate reading technology despite cameras being up for years.
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