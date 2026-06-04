The Garden Lady at home July 19, 4 PM

Join other Founders Circle friends and The Garden Lady in her home garden in Sandwich as she shares some great garden wisdom with cocktails/mocktails. Hear why she started writing books about gardening, and how she came to start her program with postcards from plants. Find out how gardens stimulate the creative process, and put your name in for a special merchandise raffle. Hydrangea Festival posters will be available for all who want them.

Location: RSVP to receive the address and directions

