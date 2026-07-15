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Two Cape Cods: A Look Back

Two Cape Cods: A Look Back

It's been 20 years since CAI produced the groundbreaking series, "Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands." This week, we revisit some of the people featured in that series and the issues it brought to light.