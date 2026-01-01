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Paula Poundstone July 11, 7:30pm

Win tickets!
Limited tickets available to win seats to experience laugh out loud fun and see one of our favorite panelists of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone.
Paula Poundstone square
Michael Schwartz/NPR
Paula Poundstone

Two tickets available to win seats to experience laugh out loud fun and see one of our favorite panelists of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone.

Location: Payomet Center for the Arts, Truro

Win tickets!