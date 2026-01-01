Paula Poundstone July 11, 7:30pm
Win tickets!
Limited tickets available to win seats to experience laugh out loud fun and see one of our favorite panelists of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone.
Limited tickets available to win seats to experience laugh out loud fun and see one of our favorite panelists of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone.
Two tickets available to win seats to experience laugh out loud fun and see one of our favorite panelists of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone.
Location: Payomet Center for the Arts, Truro