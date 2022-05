With wins in 12 out of the 14 states that have voted, Sen. John Kerry is poised to grasp the Democratic nomination for president and has begun to turn his attention toward a fall campaign against George Bush. Despite a liberal voting record and an often longwinded oratory style, Kerry says he ready for the fight, and those who remember his 1996 Senate re-election campaign agree Kerry can be a steely competitor. NPR's Scott Horsley reports.

