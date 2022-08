Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod

About This Section

Early in 2022 we embarked on an experiment to connect CAI, located in Falmouth, Massachusetts, with SourceFM, a radio station in Falmouth, UK. But the mission was even broader: to connect listeners on Cape Cod, USA, with listeners in Cornwall, England.On this page you'll find the hour-long episodes of this experimental collaboration. Each is focused on the voices of individual people speaking to each other directly, across the Atlantic Ocean, sharing their experiences around subjects immediately important to them.We talk about surviving the pandemic, addressing climate change, housing struggles, community policing, and much more.We hope you'll explore the stories here and enjoy the voices and what they share.And we’re looking for suggestions for future episodes! Want to join the conversation? Know someone you think we should speak with? Send us an email