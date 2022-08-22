© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod

About This Section
Early in 2022 we embarked on an experiment to connect CAI, located in Falmouth, Massachusetts, with SourceFM, a radio station in Falmouth, UK. But the mission was even broader: to connect listeners on Cape Cod, USA, with listeners in Cornwall, England.

On this page you'll find the hour-long episodes of this experimental collaboration. Each is focused on the voices of individual people speaking to each other directly, across the Atlantic Ocean, sharing their experiences around subjects immediately important to them.

We talk about surviving the pandemic, addressing climate change, housing struggles, community policing, and much more.

We hope you'll explore the stories here and enjoy the voices and what they share.

And we’re looking for suggestions for future episodes! Want to join the conversation? Know someone you think we should speak with? Send us an email.

F2Fsection.png
thin_line-lite.png
F2F Ep 2
Police, housing advocates and oyster farmers: Falmouth to Falmouth 2
It’s back. Our experimental cross-Atlantic radio collaboration returns for a second episode. This time: Two community police officers compare notes on outreach, guns, racism, and answering mental health calls. Also: What happens to our neighborhoods when essential workers can no longer afford to live in them? And harvesting oysters for a living sounds very different in Cornwall compared to Cape Cod.
ftoffinal.png
Falmouth to Falmouth, Episode 1
Our two radio stations are collaborating on producing hour-long programs of conversations from one community to the other. On Cape Cod, USA, CAI is the local public radio station for the region, located in the town of Falmouth. In Cornwall, UK, SourceFM is a community radio station staffed primarily by volunteers. It, too, is located in the town of Falmouth.