NPR's Michele Norris talks with Connie Neall, a private in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division. She was injured by a piece of shrapnel from a roadside bomb in January. She still has a scar and returned to her home in South Dakota for a month. She returns to duty at Fort Campbell, Ky., Thursday. This is the first in a series of interviews that All Things Considered will conduct with soldiers who are returning from Iraq.

