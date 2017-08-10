Making 'Power Of Peace' With The Isley Brothers Checks One Off Santana's Bucket List

Carlos Santana turned 70 years old last month. In that time he's crossed the planet innumerable times, collected an armload of Grammys, a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, millions of devoted fans all over the globe and sold many more millions of albums.

There's more, but you get the picture. He has nothing more to prove, and could "rest" comfortably on his laurels, continuing to sell out venues large and small on a seemingly endless tour.

But Carlos Santana has a bucket list.

First up on this list, a collaboration with some musical idols of his: The Isley Brothers, the iconic band that defined soul and funk for (at least) a couple of generations beginning in the 1950s.

All four paid a visit to Alt.Latino to discuss soul music, the healing potential of song and Santana and the Isleys' new album, Power of Peace, which Santana describes as an offering to the world. Tune in to find out what he means.

