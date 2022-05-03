Garth Brooks' fans in Louisiana cause a small earthquake

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The state of Louisiana isn't known for earthquakes, but when Garth Brooks comes to town and plays this song...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALLIN' BATON ROUGE")

GARTH BROOKS: (Singing) Send my love down to Baton Rouge.

MARTIN: ..."Callin' Baton Rouge," hold on to your hats. During Brooks' Saturday night concert at LSU's Tiger Stadium, over a hundred thousand fans danced and sang so hard a seismograph on campus actually registered a small earthquake. That's a lot of power for a country music star, but I won't be blown away until he sings "Thunder Rolls" and then it does. It's MORNING EDITION.