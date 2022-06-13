What to expect from the second Jan. 6 committee hearing

Five in-person witnesses will testify publicly before House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Monday as the panel continues making its case that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the deadly riot.

Today's hearing is focused on the "the decision by the former president to ignore the will of the voters, declare victory on election he lost, spread claims of fraud and then decide to ignore the rulings of the courts when the judgment of the courts didn't go his way," House select committee aides told reporters on Sunday. The hearing will look at the "political apparatus to drive fundraising" to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars between Election Day and Jan. 6, they said.

And they said the committee will present a "great deal" of new information — chiefly in the forms of records and depositions.

Monday's hearing will feature two panels of witnesses.

On the first panel is Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager from July 2020 through the election. He previously served as deputy campaign manager when Brad Parscale was running the operation during much of the 2020 cycle and also had served as political director inside the White House at the start of Trump's term, after working on the 2016 Trump campaign. Stepien had been an aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, but was fired in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal, though Stepien was never criminally charged in the matter. Stepien will appear alongside former Fox News political director Chris Stirewalt, who was ousted following the election.

On the second panel is veteran GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg, who was outspoken against Trump's election lies even before the 2020 vote. He will testify with BJay Pak, the former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who abruptly resigned following the leak of the recorded phone call in which Trump pressured state officials in Georgia to "find" enough votes to overturn President Biden's victory there. During the call, Trump referred to a "never-Trump U.S. attorney" in Georgia, though he didn't explicitly refer to Pak.

Also appearing will be Al Schmidt, a Republican former city commissioner in Philadelphia who was outspoken in the days and weeks after the election defending the city's administration of the vote as Trump allies launched unfounded allegations of fraud and legal action that failed to show any widespread issues with the vote count. A Trump campaign case against Philadelphia officials was dismissed by a federal judge nominated by former President George W. Bush after acknowledging their accusation that Republican observers had been barred from the city's ballot-counting venue was false.

The hearing will be the second in a series the committee has planned throughout June

At the first hearing, on Thursday, panel Chairperson Rep. Bennie Thompson said Trump was at the center of the conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from him and then "spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down to the Capitol and subvert American democracy."

California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren will play a key role in the panel's second presentation, committee aides said. The meeting will last roughly two hours with a 10-minute recess between the two panels.

The presentation will generally follow chronologically – starting on Election Day, election night and then up through Jan. 6.

In September, the panel is expected to release an extensive report on its findings.

