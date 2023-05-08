© 2023
Massachusetts education official says 'no timeline' for state to end control of Holyoke schools

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler tours a school in Northampton, Massachusetts, on May 8, 2023.
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
A Massachusetts education official said Monday it's unclear when state control of the Holyoke Public Schools might end.

The Holyoke schools entered state receivership in 2015 because of student underperformance.

Some city leaders have called on the state to return the schools to local control, and Gov. Maura Healey said she would demand a plan on her first day in office to do so.

But state Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler declined to say where the plan stands.

"There's no specific timeline in terms of moving them out of that status," he said. "But we remain committed to supporting the district and meeting the needs of students and there's conversations about moving them forward but no specific timeline."

Tutwiler made the remarks during a visit to an elementary school in Northampton, Massachusetts.

New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
