Our best photos of Vermont's fall foliage this year

It's fall foliage season, and this month, Vermont became covered in reds and oranges as trees started to drop their leaves.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Drone footage taken near Jay Peak the week of Oct. 2.

The foliage was so anticipated that popular foliage spots in Pomfret and Reading closed due to the expected leaf-peeping traffic.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public A drone photo captures fall foliage on Oct. 9 in Moretown.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Trees off of Route 100 in Granville in October.

Right now, the state’s trees are putting on a show. And for all the attention it gets, fall foliage is a bit of a mystery to scientists. Every year, they never know exactly how it's going to play out because of variables like rainfall and temperature. We turned to forest ecologist Bill Keeton from the University of Vermont to learn more.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Fall foliage in Rochester on Oct. 9.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Fog surrounds fall foliage in Stowe on Oct. 2.

Why Vermont has such great fall foliage:



Tree diversity: “We have so many different species, and they grow in all different combinations across the landscape. That gives us the full array of color combinations and potentials."

Topography: “Up higher, we'll get the foliage earlier. And the places down low, where the nighttimes remain warm longer, we’ll get the foliage a little bit later.”

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public A covered bridge in Fayston is surrounded by fall foliage, taken Oct. 9.

Go peep some leaves:



Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Drone footage from Rochester on Oct. 9.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Route 125 in Hancock on Oct. 9.

Vermont Public staff recommendations for fall leaf peeping:



App Gap on Route 17 and Lincoln Gap Road

Drive up the Stowe Toll Road “with a beautiful, non-arduous, 3-mile hiking loop at the top of Mansfield with amazing views”

Aldis Hill Park at Hard'ack in Saint Albans

The Cantilever Rock Trail near Underhill

The Pinnacle in Westminster

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public A covered railroad bridge in Wolcott the week of Oct. 2.