Here's how the 18 victims of the Lewiston mass shooting are remembered

Eighteen people died in the mass shooting that took place in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. Here is what has been reported on them to date, through interviews with friends and family or as described in obituaries:



Ronald Morin, 55

Morin's obituary describes him as a devoted husband and father who made everyone feel loved and seen. He had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed playing hockey, softball, and cornhole.



Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Family members and friends say that Brewer-Ross could talk for hours about comic books, and he was always on the lookout for a good cornhole tournament. Those close to him say that Brewer-Ross had been in the early days of settling down, as a shipbuilder, a partner and a new father.

Read more about Brewer-Ross here →



Joshua Seal, 36

Seal was a conduit for many in the deaf and hard of hearing community. An American Sign Language interpreter, he had been brought in by the Maine CDC to communicate the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic to people who needed to hear them. His translations of MRNA, monoclonal antibodies and other pandemic vernacular were high energy and helped make him a star among the deaf and hard of hearing.

Read more about Seal here →



Bryan MacFarlane, 41

MacFarlane had worked for years as a trucker — a career laden with obstacles for deaf people — and had only recently moved back to Maine at the urging of family. He became the first deaf person in Vermont to receive a commercial drivers' license, according to his family.

Read more about MacFarlane here →

Joseph Walker, 57

Walker was a manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille who police say died trying to stop the shooter. His obituary says he enjoyed his life to the fullest, taking yearly trips with his wife, Tracey, to Florida and spending time with his grandchildren.

Arthur Strout, 42

Strout was called "Artie" by family and friends. His obituary said those who knew him remember his kindness, his relentless hugs and a ridiculously goofy giggle. Above all, Strout enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially playing pool, and video games with his children.



Maxx Hathaway, 35

Hathaway's obituary describes him as having great joy in his life, especially for his family. His wife, Brenda, is pregnant with their third daughter. Hathaway had just received his diploma from the University of Southern Maine on the day of the shooting, according to his obituary.



Stephen Vozzella, 45

Cornhole was a big part of Vozzella's life — he was an active member of the New England Deaf Cornhole — and he was quite good at it, with several victories to prove it. Away from the cornhole boards, Vozzella was a father of two who was preparing to celebrate his one year anniversary with his wife Megan next month. He also worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.



Thomas Conrad, 34

Conrad lived his life ready to protect and help those around him. It was his nature, according to those who knew him. Conrad was working as a manager at Just in Time Recreation when he died. He was 34.

Read more about Conrad here →



Michael Deslauriers II, 51

Delauriers, Mikey to family and friends, grew up in Sabattus. Family meant everything to him, according to his obituary. His proudest accomplishments in life were his two children, Keagan and Abriana. His witty sarcastic humor was one of a kind, and he could make a whole room roar with laughter.

Read more about Deslauriers here →



Jason Walker, 51

Walker was a close friend of Deslauriers, according to a Facebook post by Deslauriers' father. "They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter," Michael Deslauriers Sr. wrote in the post about Walker and his son. Walker was a selfless and giving friend, according to his obituary.



Tricia Asselin, 53

Asselin was kind-hearted and caring, according to her obituary. Her mother, Alicia Lachance, told NPR she was an accomplished athlete, a volunteer, and on the day of her death, a hero.



William Young, 44 and Aaron Young, 14, father and son

Aaron's uncle described the high schooler as a "gentle and thoughtful" kid who loved bowling and spending time with his dad. Family members said Bill was hardworking, funny, and he and his wife were always the first to lend a hand.

Read more about the Youngs here →



Robert Violette, 76, and Lucille Violette, 73, husband and wife

The Violettes bowled every week, like clockwork, according to their former daughter-in-law, Jessica Dubois of Leeds. Bob ran Just-In-Time's youth bowling league and as a devoted coach, Dubois said he wouldn't have hesitated to risk his own life. She said the Violettes are kind and gentle people and devoted grandparents to her two kids, ages 13 and 15.

Read more about the Violettes here →



William Brackett, 48

William "Billy" Bracket was an avid sports fan with a natural athletic ability, according to close friends and family. Owen Horr, a close childhood friend, posted a tribute to Brackett on Facebook. In it he described him as a kind and shy friend who was an avid Longhorns fan and obsessed with nearly all sports from a very young age. He was known as the "Silent Giant," according to his obituary.



Keith Macneir, 64

Unlike the other victims killed by the gunman, Keith Macneir was not a local. He had traveled from his home in Florida to Maine last week, to celebrate his 64th birthday with his son, The Boston Globe reported. In a Facebookpost, Macneir's niece, Grace Chilton, said he had been visiting his son Breslin Macneir.

"Keith was at Schemengees (making new friends, I'm sure) at the time of the shooting," Chilton wrote. "Keith was the friendliest & kindest guy in any room - his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of many, many people."

NPR contributed to this story.